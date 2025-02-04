Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Political prisoners FREED by Donald Trump: exclusive interview

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

Three political prisoners freed by President Donald Trump join John-Henry Westen in an exclusive interview. Will Goodman, Jean Marshall, and Paulette Harlow were imprisoned for their peaceful witness against abortion. They recount their harrowing experiences behind bars, including unjust treatment, severe neglect, and the emotional toll of being separated from loved ones. Goodman shares how he suffered a life-threatening injury in prison, and Marshall and Harlow describe the physical hardships they endured, including denied medical care.

They express deep gratitude for the support they received from the pro-life community and stress the urgency of showing up at abortion facilities to offer help to mothers.

February 4, 2025

