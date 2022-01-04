The John-Henry Westen Show

Political provocateur goes from pro-life atheist to full fledged Catholic who embraces motherhood

John-Henry speaks with Kaitlin Bennett, a conservative creator and with an online following of more than one million across several platforms. Rising to prominence in 2018 with her pro 2nd amendment graduation photo at Kent State University, she is known today for her street interviews and visits to college campuses.

The John-Henry Westen ShowJanuary 4, 2022

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

