Politics as Religion | Frankly Ep. 20

Frank continues his exploration of Pope St. Pius X’s landmark encyclical Pascendi Dominici Gregis: “How the Modernist Transforms Faith into Politics.”

He exposes the core error of Modernism: the elevation of political and social ideologies to the status of religion itself. As Frank explains, this is not a distant historical critique — it’s unfolding today in movements like synodality, where “listening” and “consensus” replace divine revelation, and political correctness is treated as doctrinal truth.

Modernism strips Christianity of its transcendence, beauty, and eternal truths, reducing it to a man-centered, socially engineered belief system. What emerges is a new “religion” of the state—built on rights-based ethics, moral relativism, and the worship of human progress over God’s unchanging law.

