Polls showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade are misleading: here's why
On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains to Jonathon the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.
The Van Maren ShowMay 11, 2022
About the Show
Every week, The Van Maren Show will try to get a handle on what is really going on in our culture today. It can be difficult to find news sources and storytellers that accurately reflect a Christian, socially conservative, pro-life, pro-family worldview. Join me on Wednesdays as we head to the front lines of the culture war.
