Polls showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade are misleading: here's why

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Dr. Michael New, political scientist and professor at the Catholic University of America, explains to Jonathon the two common flaws in polls allegedly showing strong public support for Roe v. Wade.

The Van Maren ShowMay 11, 2022

