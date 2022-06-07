'Poorly catechized' Pelosi needs Abp. Cordileone to help get her 'life in order': Bp. Strickland
On this week's episode of The Bishop Strickland Show, Bishop Joseph Strickland stresses the importance of bishops in guarding the deposit of faith. When bishops fall short of this duty, they enable "Catholic" politicians like Nancy Pelosi to scandalize the faithful with her pro-abortion advocacy.
The Bishop Strickland ShowJune 7, 2022
About the Show
Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas and Terry Barber from Virgin Most Powerful Radio discuss current events, politics, and Catholic doctrine each week.
