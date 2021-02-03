Podcast Image

Pope accuses media of loving excrement, condemns ‘fundamentalist’ Catholics

Wed Feb 3, 2021 - 5:28 pm EST

In shocking comments made in an interview with Catholic News Service Monday, Pope Francis said journalists seem to be “always wanting to communicate scandal, to communicate ugly things.” The Pope even went after what he called “traditionalist” Catholics in the United States, suggesting that they need healing.

