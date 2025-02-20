Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Benedict FORCED to Resign? Vatican Deep-State ties

The John-Henry Westen Show

The John-Henry Westen Show

See More

Was Pope Benedict forced to Resign? Hear the explosive claims surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and possible U.S. government involvement. Alleged deep-state ties pressured Pope Benedict to resign, potentially invalidating his resignation and calling into question the legitimacy of Pope Francis’ papacy.

Liz Yore explains the connections between the Obama-Biden administration, Theodore McCarrick, and deep state influence on the Vatican. We must urge President Donald Trump to investigate these claims and release the classified government records.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 20, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Pope Benedict FORCED to Resign? Vatican Deep-State ties

Recent Videos
25:14

Prophecy of the Great Monarch: Alive TODAY? | Xavier Reyes-Ayral

Recent Videos
22:05

Red Rose Rescuers ARRESTED? | TRIAL UPCOMING

Recent Videos
58:18

Exposing the crisis in the Church | David Torkington

Recent Videos
35:19

Marxist INFILTRATION? Bobby Angel Exclusive Interview

Recent Videos
49:02

Political prisoners FREED by Donald Trump: exclusive interview

Recent Videos
36:24

Woke gender inclusion MANDATED at Christian schools?

Recent Videos
20:44

These sisters heard the Lord call to them

Recent Videos
34:43

Why NOBODY can support abortion

Recent Videos
40:27

Did God Save Trump for a Higher Purpose?

Recent Videos
34:06

Dark times ahead for Catholics | ‘Cowboy Priest’ reveals how to survive

Recent Videos
17:48

Catholic ranch THRIVES despite ban from Archbishop Gustavo

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...