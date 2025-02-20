Pope Benedict FORCED to Resign? Vatican Deep-State ties
Was Pope Benedict forced to Resign? Hear the explosive claims surrounding the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and possible U.S. government involvement. Alleged deep-state ties pressured Pope Benedict to resign, potentially invalidating his resignation and calling into question the legitimacy of Pope Francis’ papacy.
Liz Yore explains the connections between the Obama-Biden administration, Theodore McCarrick, and deep state influence on the Vatican. We must urge President Donald Trump to investigate these claims and release the classified government records.
