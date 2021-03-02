Podcast Image

ABOUT THE SHOW

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Pope Emeritus Benedict’s new scandalous comments on Joe Biden

Tue Mar 2, 2021 - 3:37 pm EST

In This Episode

Pope Benedict's comments on Biden's Catholicism will cause scandal, and the Biden and Beccera abuse of the rosary portends the wrath of God.

 

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JH0301

 

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

 

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=JH0301 

Share this article

LISTEN FOR FREE

Google Spotify

GET EPISODES VIA EMAIL