Pope fights anti-sodomy laws while Kenyan bishops defend them

In yet another interview Pope Francis has called criminalization of sodomy ‘a serious problem’. However in a providentially timed statement which serves as a perfect response to the Pope, the Bishops of Kenya have released a statement defending anti-sodomy laws as a good for society and indeed a good for the people inclined to such harmful behaviors.

March 10, 2023

