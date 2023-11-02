Pope Francis, a 'false church,' and the Synod on Synodality | Matt Gaspers

Managing Editor of Catholic Family News Matt Gaspers is warning about the inherent dangers of the Synod on Synodality, explaining how Pope Francis’ Synodal process looks like a pretext to bring about a ‘false church’ with false teachings. Although the recently released report from the Synod on Synodality shows no definitive changes to Catholic Church doctrine, Gaspers argues that the Catholic faithful must prepare like Noah for dire times in the Church and the world. A false church carries with it a new morality that will challenge the time-tested beliefs of all faithful Catholics. Tune into this episode now to learn the latest on the hazards of Pope Francis’ Synod on Synodality and how adherents to Christ and His truth can prepare for the worst—a false Catholic Church that will shock the world to its core.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten