Pope Francis Accused of 'Crimes,' and is The Bible Soon to Be Illegal?

Prominent Catholics urge bishops, and cardinals to declare Pope Francis has ‘lost the papal office’ if he refuses to resign presenting a detailed summary of Pope Francis’ scandals which have gravely harmed the Church. Meanwhile, a priest in the Archdiocese of Chicago has officiated at a homosexual blessing that looked very much like a wedding – with no sanction! And both in the USA and Canada bills are proposed which threaten to make the Bible illegal under the charge of ‘antisemitism’.

