"Pope Francis acted like a Soviet era dictator" — Michael Hichborn

Michael Hichborn of the Lepanto Institute did not mince words when characterizing the sudden and shocking removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland from the Diocese of Tyler, TX. Pope Francis acted without any due process toward Bishop Strickland, leading Hichborn to share a bombshell statement that has since gone viral.

Watch the full interview here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-fr-james-altman-hundreds-rally-outside-usccb-assembly/

 

December 22, 2023

