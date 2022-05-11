LifeSite will be on the ground at the Canadian March for Life on Thursday, May 12
The John-Henry Westen Show

Pope Francis antagonizes orthodox Catholics in answers to Fr. James Martin's pro-LGBT questions

John-Henry explains how Pope Francis' responses to Fr. James Martin's questions on behalf of "LGBT Catholics" are a perfect representation of "weaponized orthodoxy," a combination of basic Catholic teaching with strawman arguments which leads to the toleration of moral evils like an unrepented homosexual lifestyle.

The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 11, 2022

Share

Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom
The John-Henry Westen Show

About the Show

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

Listen for free

Get episodes via email

Recent Videos

See More