Pope Francis antagonizes orthodox Catholics in answers to Fr. James Martin's pro-LGBT questions
John-Henry explains how Pope Francis' responses to Fr. James Martin's questions on behalf of "LGBT Catholics" are a perfect representation of "weaponized orthodoxy," a combination of basic Catholic teaching with strawman arguments which leads to the toleration of moral evils like an unrepented homosexual lifestyle.
The John-Henry Westen ShowMay 11, 2022
