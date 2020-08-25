Podcast Image

Pope Francis backs pro-LGBT ‘Nun of the Trans,’ causing confusion

Tue Aug 25, 2020 - 3:53 pm EST

After Sister Mónica Astorga Cremona opened in Argentina a residence for “trans women,” Pope Francis praised her work by referring to the biological men as “girls.”

