Pope Francis CAUGHT Replacing Faithful Bishops with Progressives | What you need to know

In a move that has shocked faithful Catholics, the Vatican has removed Archbishop Naumann and replaced him with Bishop McKnight, known for backing Covid mandates and supporting Communion for pro-abortion politicians. Archbishop Héctor Aguer, who once worked alongside Pope Francis in Argentina, now publicly warns that the Pope’s soul is in grave peril—calling him “an enemy of tradition.” Is the Church drifting from its foundations? A worrying global pattern rises of anti-Christian laws and crackdowns in the West—but hope still remains. Catholic students, laypeople, and young priests are rising in defense of truth, beauty, and reverent worship. The battle is on, but the faithful are not backing down.

April 11, 2025

Pope Francis CAUGHT Replacing Faithful Bishops with Progressives | What you need to know

