Pope Francis' climate agenda suffers from 'Inconvenient Facts' | Gregory Wrightstone

Pope Francis pushed his globalist climate agenda in a new Apostolic Exhortation called ‘Laudate DeumThe climate alarmism advocated by ‘Laudate Deum’ is based on false science, according to expert Gregory Wrightstone, Executive Director of the C02 Coalition. Now, Wrightstone has published his new book, ‘Inconvenient Facts,’ exposing the biggest problems in climate alarmism pushed by Pope Francis and the globalist elites. Green energy is the real disaster for humanity, argues Wrightstone. Now, LifeSIteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale sits one-on-one with Wrighstone, diving into the facts — and fakery — about Pope Francis’ green energy agenda.

