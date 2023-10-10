Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis' climate agenda suffers from 'Inconvenient Facts' | Gregory Wrightstone

Pope Francis pushed his globalist climate agenda in a new Apostolic Exhortation called ‘Laudate Deum.’ The climate alarmism advocated by ‘Laudate Deum’ is based on false science, according to expert Gregory Wrightstone, Executive Director of the C02 Coalition. Now, Wrightstone has published his new book, ‘Inconvenient Facts,’ exposing the biggest problems in climate alarmism pushed by Pope Francis and the globalist elites. Green energy is the real disaster for humanity, argues Wrightstone. Now, LifeSIteNews Senior Correspondent Jim Hale sits one-on-one with Wrighstone, diving into the facts — and fakery — about Pope Francis’ green energy agenda.
October 10, 2023

Pope Francis' climate agenda suffers from 'Inconvenient Facts' | Gregory Wrightstone

WATCH: Merrick Garland UNABLE to silence the pro-life movement

Dear President Trump: Heartbeat laws save unborn lives

Pro-family Canadians rally at #MillionPersonMarch against LGBT indoctrination

Catholic Tradition celebrated on Feast of St. Louis IX

Miracle at Lourdes? Priest who offered life for sex abuse victims healed | Fr. John Hollowell

Is Paolo De Buono the world's most pro-LGBT Catholic school teacher?

MUST WATCH: Mother Miriam makes final vows in Tyler, Texas

UNCUT: Hero COVID doctors give FULL details of medical malfeasance to LifeSiteNews journalists

Cancelled vaccinologist EXPOSES fraudulent vax data

Cancelled COVID doctors provide URGENT message to medical community

