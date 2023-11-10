Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia did NOT fulfill Our Lady's request | Christopher Ferrara

Christopher Ferrara, Senior Counsel of the Thomas More Society and member of The Fatima Center, spoke at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, calling all Catholics to respond faithfully to the Fatima prophecy for the conversion of Russia. Ferrara contends that we are living in the times of prophecy and that the current and terrible crisis facing the world is a result of the numerous failed attempts by Popes to follow Our Lady of Fatima’s request to consecrate publicly Russia — and Russia alone — to her Immaculate Heart. Watch now as Christopher Ferrara reveals how all Catholics are called to answer Our Lady of Fatima’s message to win Russia for Heaven and avert the disastrous future that otherwise awaits as foretold in authentic Catholic prophecy.

November 10, 2023

