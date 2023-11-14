Pope Francis did all the heavy lifting during the Synod by holding his own 'Uber-Synod'

One of the main events during the Synod on Synodality occurred outside of its official proceedings: Pope Francis conducted his own synodal gatherings – an ‘uber synod’ – to push his personal agenda, which undermines the Deposit of the Faith. Pope Francis held a personal meeting with Whoopi Goldberg, who praised the Pontiff for his personal support of the LGBT agenda. Pope Francis also took special time to praise the notorious LGBT activist Sister Jeannine Gramick, who was condemned for her actions by the previous two popes. Watch now for further details on the truth about Pope Francis’s latest moves to undermine the traditional Catholic Church and its perennial teachings under the cover of the Synod on Synodality.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten