Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Pope Francis did all the heavy lifting during the Synod by holding his own 'Uber-Synod'
LSNTVSee More
One of the main events during the Synod on Synodality occurred outside of its official proceedings: Pope Francis conducted his own synodal gatherings – an ‘uber synod’ – to push his personal agenda, which undermines the Deposit of the Faith. Pope Francis held a personal meeting with Whoopi Goldberg, who praised the Pontiff for his personal support of the LGBT agenda. Pope Francis also took special time to praise the notorious LGBT activist Sister Jeannine Gramick, who was condemned for her actions by the previous two popes. Watch now for further details on the truth about Pope Francis’s latest moves to undermine the traditional Catholic Church and its perennial teachings under the cover of the Synod on Synodality.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/
Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten
November 14, 2023
Recent EpisodesShow More
Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia did NOT fulfill Our Lady's request | Christopher Ferrara
What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?
Comments