Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis did all the heavy lifting during the Synod by holding his own 'Uber-Synod'

LSNTV

LSNTV

See More
One of the main events during the Synod on Synodality occurred outside of its official proceedings: Pope Francis conducted his own synodal gatherings – an ‘uber synod’ – to push his personal agenda, which undermines the Deposit of the Faith. Pope Francis held a personal meeting with Whoopi Goldberg, who praised the Pontiff for his personal support of the LGBT agenda. Pope Francis also took special time to praise the notorious LGBT activist Sister Jeannine Gramick, who was condemned for her actions by the previous two popes. Watch now for further details on the truth about Pope Francis’s latest moves to undermine the traditional Catholic Church and its perennial teachings under the cover of the Synod on Synodality.

HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com 

LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/ 

Connect with us on social media:
LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews
John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

November 14, 2023

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos

Pope Francis did all the heavy lifting during the Synod by holding his own 'Uber-Synod'

Recent Videos

LifeSiteNews launches new citizen journalist initiative - LifeSite League

Recent Videos
49:26

Digital IDs, vaccine passports, CBDCS & the next 'pandemic' | Reggie Littlejohn

Recent Videos
1:00:44

Pope Francis’ consecration of Russia did NOT fulfill Our Lady's request | Christopher Ferrara

Recent Videos
49:24

We are obligated to resist revolution in the Catholic Church | Michael Matt

Recent Videos
35:30

What binds the Ark of Peter to the pillars of Our Lady and the Eucharist in this final battle?

Recent Videos
46:10

Bishop Strickland: Bishops must stand for truth, not attacks on the sacred

Recent Videos
30:19

Cardinal Müller: Bishops who reject preaching the Gospel betray Christ

Recent Videos
38:37

COVID-19 Q&A | Medical expert Dr. Mark Trozzi

Recent Videos
2:30

Bishop Schneider prays traditional Vespers at Pantheon in Rome

Recent Videos
47:22

COVID-19 frontline Dr. Mark Trozzi EXPOSES medical misinformation

Recent Videos
7:47

America's 'abortion king' became pro-Life | Terry Beatley champions his legacy

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...