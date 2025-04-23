Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis Dies: What Comes Next for the Church?

John-Henry Westen reflects on the passing of Pope Francis and the profound spiritual challenges that marked his pontificate. While urging prayers for the repose of his soul, Westen examines seven major controversies that shaped this era of the Church—from the Pachamama incident to restrictions on the Latin Mass. Drawing from Scripture, Church teaching, and the wisdom of the early Fathers, he invites Catholics to consider whether this period was a trial permitted by God—a moment of purification or preparation. Westen concludes with a heartfelt prayer for the Church’s future and for a successor who will lead with clarity, courage, and unwavering fidelity to Christ.

April 23, 2025

