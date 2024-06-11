Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis, End Times Prophecy, Warning, Miracle: Here's How it All Lines Up

Prophecies throughout the ages have given warnings and signs of miracles especially related to the End Times. In this special supercut interview with prophecy expert Xavier Reyes-Ayral, explore the prophetic warnings and miraculous events that suggest a deeper, divine narrative unfolding in our times. We’ll examine Pope Francis’ pivotal role and his statements that align with ancient prophecies, warnings given to us by the Blessed Virgin Mary, and how it all lines up. Devout Catholics and skeptics alike must explore this deeper link, and see the spiritual significance of current events that is completely missed by the mainstream media.

June 11, 2024

