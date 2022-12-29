The John-Henry Westen Show

Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 3: Large pro-life families are not safe

Pope Francis first unleashed attacks against devout Christian families by ridiculing them, denouncing their pro-life position by stating that there was no need to “breed like rabbits.” With his debasing and blasphemous attacks against the sanctity of the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, is Pope Francis to blame for the population decline in Europe and America? The culture of life must be alerted to the anti-life comments of Pope Francis, and not rely on this pontificate to faithfully guide families through the war on life. Faithful Christians must rely on one another. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com

The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 29, 2022

John-Henry interviews some of the most well-known clergy and laity in the Church while offering commentary on the most important news developments in Rome and around the world.

