Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 3: Large pro-life families are not safe
Pope Francis first unleashed attacks against devout Christian families by ridiculing them, denouncing their pro-life position by stating that there was no need to “breed like rabbits.” With his debasing and blasphemous attacks against the sanctity of the Sacrament of Holy Matrimony, is Pope Francis to blame for the population decline in Europe and America? The culture of life must be alerted to the anti-life comments of Pope Francis, and not rely on this pontificate to faithfully guide families through the war on life. Faithful Christians must rely on one another. FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! https://give.lifesitenews.com
The John-Henry Westen ShowDecember 29, 2022
Back — Video Topics | Pro-life | Pro-family | Catholic Church | Freedom
Get episodes via email
Recent VideosSee More
-
Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 3: Large pro-life families are not safe
-
Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 2: Italian abortionist praised by Francis & praise for pro-LGBT cardinal
-
Pope Francis EXPOSED - Part 1: Pachamama scandal revisited & Pope Francis' support of communism
-
Outreach to the poor - The Catholic inheritance of Princess Gloria
-
Celebrating Traditional Christmas with Germany's Princess Gloria — PART 2