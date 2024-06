Pope Francis faces UN probe over alleged wiretapping; Bishop Strickland joins exorcism prayer for the world

Pope Francis is facing a UN investigation over alleged wiretapping, the latest twist in a highly complex and troubling Vatican embezzlement trial. Meanwhile, Bishop Joseph Strickland recently joined 101-year-old retired Bishop René Gracida in offering an exorcism prayer for the world, and Cardinal Robert Sarah has given a powerful speech in Washington, D.C.

