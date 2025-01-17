Pope Francis' hatred of the Latin Mass evidenced in his new memoir

In a memoir published this week, Pope Francis slammed young Catholic priests who prefer to celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM), accusing them of having a “mental imbalance,” criticized traditional Catholic practices, and seemed to compare President-elect Trump to Hitler and Mussolini. The Pontiff also recently appointed pro-LGBT Cardinal Robert McElroy, who has been accused of covering up sex abuse, as the new archbishop of Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, wildfires have raged through Los Angeles, turning the homes of celebrities like Mel Gibson and ordinary citizens into ashes, including some faithful Catholics who went viral for singing the “Regina Caeli” despite the carnage. Tune in for the latest analysis of these stories and more.

