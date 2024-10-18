Pope Francis is dividing faithful Catholics, but we must stay focused on the spiritual battle
The John-Henry Westen ShowSee More
In his talk at this year’s Rome Life Forum, John-Henry Westen addresses the growing confusion within the Catholic Church, examines both sides of the debate over whether Pope Francis is actually the pope, and draws our attention to a Fatima prophecy that foretold a great battle over marriage and the family. God’s plan will prevail in the end, and Catholics must stay grounded in faith, trust in divine providence, and pray fervently for a resolution to the crisis in the Church.
October 18, 2024
