Pope Francis just said he won't comment on unborn children as 'persons'

Pope Francis' latest interview in America Magazine has created an additional cause for concern, especially for pro-lifers. His recent remarks on the topics of when the life of a child begins adds a layer of confusion to the cultural discussion in the mainstream. Additionally, the Pope indicates that those intentionally causing division within the Catholic Church are acting contrary to the Gospel. Join John-Henry Westen as he reacts to the latest controversial comments coming from Pope Francis and brings clarity to the Church's age-old teachings.

