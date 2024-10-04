Pope Francis kicks off Synod with ceremony confessing woke ‘sins’

To kick off the Synod on Synodality, Pope Francis presided over a penitential service during which cardinals “confessed” a list of new “sins,” such as not being synodal enough, using doctrine as “stones,” and more. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump disappointed pro-lifers yet again by confirming that he wouldn’t support a national abortion ban “under any circumstances.” Even more shockingly, Melania Trump openly expressed her full-throated support for abortion, calling it a “fundamental right.” For the latest analysis of these stories and more, tune in to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason.

