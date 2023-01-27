Pope Francis' latest advance of the LGBT agenda full speed

The papacy is heading for a cliff, as Pope Francis pulls out all the stops to wage a gender war within the Church and advance his radical pro-LGBT agenda. The African bishops are Pope Francis’s latest targets — holding fast to protections for family life and anti-Sodomy laws are their only “crimes.” Meanwhile, confusion and controversy from the “Synod on Synodality” accelerates and clerical LGBT allies, such as Fr. James Martin, Bishop Robert McElroy, and others escalate their coordinated assaults on the Biblical teachings concerning life and the family.

Will things get worse before they get better? Find out now as John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman break open these events and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith & Reason

