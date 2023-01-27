Pope Francis' latest advance of the LGBT agenda full speed
The papacy is heading for a cliff, as Pope Francis pulls out all the stops to wage a gender war within the Church and advance his radical pro-LGBT agenda. The African bishops are Pope Francis’s latest targets — holding fast to protections for family life and anti-Sodomy laws are their only “crimes.” Meanwhile, confusion and controversy from the “Synod on Synodality” accelerates and clerical LGBT allies, such as Fr. James Martin, Bishop Robert McElroy, and others escalate their coordinated assaults on the Biblical teachings concerning life and the family.
Will things get worse before they get better? Find out now as John-Henry Westen, Liz Yore, and Fr. James Altman break open these events and more in this latest episode of Faith and Reason.
FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT!
https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round
FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!
Faith & ReasonJanuary 27, 2023
About the Show
Faith & Reason will tackle the biggest current events pertaining to U.S. and Canadian politics, global affairs, the Vatican, Pope Francis, and much more. Faith & Reason is co-hosted by John-Henry Westen, Fr. James Altman, Jack Maxey, and Liz Yore. John-Henry Westen is co-founder and editor-in-chief of LifeSiteNews. Fr. Altman is a Wisconsin-based priest cancelled by his bishop for preaching the truth about abortion. Jack Maxey is the former co-host of Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” Liz Yore is a lawyer and founder of the children rights advocacy group Yore Children.
Recent VideosSee More
-
-
Now: World domination, Catholic rebellion, & end of the Latin Mass?
-
New revelations suggest that the Vatican dishonored Pope Benedict XVI
-
ENCORE: The Vatican conference that called inviting the Jews to embrace Jesus 'anti-Semitic'
-
ENCORE: The 2030 goal for the New World Order involves the Catholic Church