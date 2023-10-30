Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis’ Missing “Fatherhood”

Pope Francis’ Missing ‘Fatherhood’ and the Discontent with COVID-19 Response: Chorbishop Anthony Spinosa, Maronite bishop and Rector of the Basilica and National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson, Ohio, reflects on Pope Francis’ perceived lack of leadership, particularly during the global COVID-19 lockdowns. Chorbishop Spinosa expresses his concerns about Pope Francis’ apparent failure to convey a paternal sense of compassion, a departure from the approach of previous popes, especially to those dedicated to embracing Catholic Tradition. Additionally, Chorbishop Spinosa sheds light on the prevailing societal confusion confronting the Church, Pope Francis’ prioritization of social issues over Church teachings, and the unwavering determination of Church leaders like himself to keep the doors of the church open, resolute not to cancel Mass due to any virus, including COVID-19.

Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/explaining-pope-francis-covid-19-lockdowns-chorbishop-anthony-spinosa/

October 30, 2023

