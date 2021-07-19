Podcast Image

Formerly Heart to Heart with Mother MiriamMother Miriam Live brings you inspiration and solutions for life’s many challenges. Host Mother Miriam is a Catholic nun on a mission to bring hope to a world that has lost its way – let her share that hope and joy with you!

Pope Francis’ motu proprio restricting Latin Mass ‘is an act of violence’ on the Church

Mon Jul 19, 2021 - 3:03 pm EST

In This Episode

In today's episode, Mother Miriam reads the Pope's recent motu proprio severely restricting the Traditional Latin Mass, and gives her reaction to it, calling it an act "not of God."

 

