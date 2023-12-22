Pope Francis' new guidelines on same-sex blessings: Bishop Strickland's stance & global reactions

Pope Francis has issued shocking guidelines on the blessing of homosexual couples — breaking with thousands of years of Catholic Church tradition. Reactions within the Church and beyond have been varied, but all have been fervent. Bishop Joseph Strickland stands firm in his convictions, urging faithful shepherds to maintain the tradition of the Church and to refuse the blessing of homosexual couples. In Africa, Malawi’s bishops have rejected outright the blessing of homosexual couples, underscoring the cultural and regional impact of Pope Francis’ new guidance. Additionally, the USCCB provides its interpretation, detailing how such blessings might occur in the U.S. Then, Cardinal Becciu was convicted in the infamous Vatican Bank Scandal, sending shockwaves across the world as Vatican corruption was exposed for all to see. Despite this, Cardinal Becciu is allowed to keep his luxury apartment — unlike the faithful shepherd, Cardinal Burke. Corruption in the Church continues, with evidence that the St. Gallen Mafia is alive and well.

