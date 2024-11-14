BREAKING | Pope Francis’ new preacher promotes homosexual reading of Scripture and Christ

Father Roberto Pasolini has been appointed as the official preacher to Pope Francis’ personal household. Pasolini has explicitly encouraged Catholics to imagine that various Biblical figures, including King David, took part in homosexual relationships. In the same speech, Pasolini referenced the practice of some to imagine that Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, had homosexual relationships with his disciples. Pasolini described this as “way of trying to project into Scripture our own questions, our own curiosity.”

READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/new-preacher-to-papal-household-promotes-homosexual-reading-of-scripture-and-christ/

