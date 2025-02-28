Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis’ past approval of same-sex blessings: A review

In this encore episode, the panel takes a closer look at Pope Francis’ previous shocking approval of blessings for same-sex couples, which was called a watershed moment in Church history as critics pointed out the Vatican’s contradictory messaging, where it claimed Church teaching on marriage remains unchanged while simultaneously allowing blessings that suggest otherwise. The approval sparked widespread backlash from faithful Catholics and bishops worldwide, with some refusing to implement the policy. The discussion also raises concerns that this move is politically motivated, potentially aimed at securing votes in the next papal conclave.

Beyond the theological implications, the conversation explores the broader consequences of this decision, including the risk of criminalizing priests who refuse to comply. The panel notes the media’s overwhelming support for the new Vatican stance, using it to claim a shift in the Church. The show also touches on Marxist influences within the Vatican, efforts to divide the faithful, and the growing pressure on priests to conform to an agenda that contradicts Catholic doctrine.

February 28, 2025

