Pope Francis’ removal of Bishop Joseph Strickland reveals crisis in Catholic Church

Pope Francis’ shocking dismissal of Bishop Joseph Strickland from the diocese of Tyler, Texas reveals the depth of the massive crisis facing the Catholic Church during Pope Francis’ pontificate. While Pope Francis protects clerical sex abusers like convicted rapist Fr. Marko Rupnik and honors pro-abortion celebrities such as Whoopie Goldberg, faithful prelates Bishop Strickland and Cardinal Burke are consistently targeted and then personally deposed by Pope Francis’ authoritarian hand. The Faith and Reason team assesses all of this and more.

