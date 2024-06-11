Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis SLAMS Conservatism

Pope Francis slammed Conservatism claiming “It is a suic***l attitude”.  Faithful Catholics across the world reacted with shock and confusion, and Fr. Charles Murr expressed shame about the state of the Church. Fr. Murr lamented that Pope Francis’ uncritical opinions have caused interest in the pope’s opinion to wane.

June 11, 2024

