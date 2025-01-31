Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis slams Trump's deportations - What does the Church teach?

President Donald Trump’s mass deportations and recent crackdown on illegal immigration has seen pushback from both Pope Francis and the U.S. bishops, who have strongly criticized these policies, calling them un-Christian. In response, Trump officials, including Vice President J.D. Vance and Border Czar Tom Homan, push back against Church leadership, arguing that defending national borders is both a moral and practical necessity.

The panel questions whether financial interests have influenced the Church’s stance on immigration, making it hesitant to confront the darker realities of illegal migration, such as child trafficking and labor exploitation. The episode concludes with a broader discussion on Trump’s early policy successes, including reinstating military members dismissed over vaccine mandates and defunding NGOs linked to illegal immigration.

January 31, 2025

