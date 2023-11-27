Pope Francis' Synod reveals revolution underway in Catholic Church | Jeanne Smits

LifeSiteNews Paris Correspondent Jeanne Smits presented a powerful message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, describing how the 2023 Synod on Synodality is being used to revolutionize the Catholic Church. Smits emphasized that the Synod seeks to turn the Church’s frame of reference toward psychology and sociology – and away from the Word of God. Without the Word of God as the guiding star, Church leaders will be left to rely heavily on progressive propaganda disguised as science. However, faithful Catholics know that the Catholic Church is the Bride of Christ, and should always uphold the Word of God above all else.

