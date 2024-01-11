Pope Francis tells Communists: ‘Don’t back down, don’t give up’

Pope Francis met with a group of communists — the Dialop Transversal Dialogue Project — encouraging them press forward in their work and to never stop dreaming of a better world. According to the Vatican, members of the project include socialists, Marxists, communists, and Christians who aim to form “a common social ethic that can be proposed as a new narrative for a Europe in search of its identity,” and more.

