Pope Francis using Synod as smokescreen for 'heretical hypnotism' | Liz Yore

LifeSiteNews Faith and Reason panelist Liz Yore sounded the alarm at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, warning Catholics that Pope Francis is using the Synod on Synodality as means to silence authentic Catholic teaching and form the groundwork of the One World Religion. Pope Francis has even furthered the plans of the St. Gallen Mafia — all to bring forth the New World Order. Liz Yore warns that countless faithful Catholics will be led astray without true authentic Catholic teaching, which is why it is important now more than ever that Catholics everywhere cling to the Deposit of Faith.

