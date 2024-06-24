Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Francis Wiretapping in Embezzlement Scandal?!

Pope Francis is now under UN investigation for alleged wiretapping, adding a new twist to the already complex and troubling Vatican embezzlement trial. In the midst of these revelations, Bishop Joseph Strickland and 101-year-old retired Bishop René Gracida have united to offer an exorcism prayer for the world. Additionally, Cardinal Robert Sarah has delivered a powerful and timely speech in Washington, D.C. Delve into this unfolding scandal and its spiritual ramifications.

WATCH MORE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/pope-francis-faces-un-probe-over-alleged-wiretapping-bishop-strickland-joins-exorcism-prayer-for-the-world/

June 24, 2024

