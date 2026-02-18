Pope Leo XIV has advanced the beatification cause of Msgr. Alejandro Labaka, a missionary whose personal diaries describe sharing a bed naked with a young man and engaging in deeply disturbing behavior with indigenous youth. The writings, which read as admissions of abuse, are now being overlooked in Rome’s push to raise this bishop to the altars — a decision critics call a catastrophic failure of moral discernment at a time when the Church should be purging corruption, not canonizing it.

The controversy is joined by other troubling signals from the Vatican: Pope Leo’s use of altar girls at a parish Mass, widely seen as a step toward normalizing women’s ordination; the Holy See’s refusal to join President Donald Trump’s proposed peace initiative, interpreted as open hostility toward the United States; and continued Vatican cooperation with Communist China, where state-approved bishops are now enforcing restrictions against unregistered Catholics, effectively handing the persecution of the faithful over to Beijing’s political apparatus.

