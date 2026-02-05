Pope Leo Continuing 'Irreversible Trajectory' of Francis: SSPX Statement

Superior General Fr. Davide Pagliarani announces the SSPX’s decision to proceed with new episcopal consecrations on July 1, framing it as a necessary act of charity. He argues that the current pontificate of Pope Leo XIV is actively continuing what he calls the “irreversible trajectory” of doctrinal and liturgical dissolution set by Pope Francis, creating a “grave necessity” for the salvation of souls.

With Rome refusing to protect the Traditional Latin Mass and the Church’s hierarchy no longer providing the means for eternal salvation, the SSPX claims the canonical principle of “suprema lex, salus animarum” (“the supreme law is the salvation of souls”) justifies their actions. The interview also delivers a pointed critique of the synodal process and the “kerygmatic” method of evangelization, which he claims isolates the Gospel from Tradition. This decision marks a pivotal moment, setting the stage for a significant confrontation over authority, doctrine, and the future of Catholic tradition.

