Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo DIVIDES CHURCH on SSPX, Freemasonry, and homosexuality

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

The SSPX has announced it will proceed with episcopal consecrations on July 1, defying Vatican objections and declaring the Church in a state of emergency. Cardinal Robert Sarah and Cardinal Walter Brandmüller have issued public rebukes, demanding obedience to Pope Leo. Bishop Athanasius Schneider has offered support. The battle lines are drawn, not over rebellion, but over whether the crisis within the Church justifies extraordinary measures to preserve the priesthood and the faith.

Pope Leo’s recent episcopal appointments have placed men supportive of same-sex blessings into positions of authority, elevated figures entangled in Freemasonry controversies, and advanced leaders shaped by Germany’s Synodal Way. The pattern is not accidental. It is a deliberate reshaping of the hierarchy in Rome’s own image.

This is not a dispute over discipline. It is a fracture over what the Catholic Church actually teaches, and whether those tasked with guarding it still believe what they were ordained to protect.

HELP SUPPORT WORK LIKE THIS: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=SOCIAL

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://sjp.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

February 25, 2026

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
33:02

Pope Leo DIVIDES CHURCH on SSPX, Freemasonry, and homosexuality

Recent Videos
32:36

Pope Leo APPROVES sainthood for bishop who SLEPT with young men

Recent Videos
3:14

Catholic hero REMOVED from Trump's commission for denouncing Zionism

Recent Videos
32:06

Vatican CAUGHT bashing the Virgin Mary yet again?

Recent Videos
29:14

Bishop Strickland gives WARNING, SSPX controversy & Co-Redemptrix clarified

Recent Videos
32:30

CHANGING the face of the Church: Pope Leo's DISASTER bishop appointments

Recent Videos
31:53

Who was the ‘ONLY BAD BOY’ at the consistory? Pope Leo appoints more HERETICS

Recent Videos
36:01

Head of Vatican liturgy DECLARES WAR on the LATIN MASS

Recent Videos
29:45

Top Vatican insider RISKS EVERYTHING to denounce synodality as NOT CATHOLIC

Recent Videos
30:12

Pope Leo's CRISIS: LGBT Bishop Appointed and Vatican SCANDAL Unfolds

Recent Videos
26:27

Catholics targeted for HATE SPEECH in Canada while Trump PRAISES Our Lady

Recent Videos
1:08:16

Pope Leo’s NEW POSITIONS examined: Filioque, marriage, and respecting all religions

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...