Pope Leo DOUBLES DOWN on ANTI-MARY Vatican Document

John-Henry Westen responds to Pope Leo XIV’s continued endorsement of the controversial Vatican doctrinal note Mater Populi fidelis—a document critics call a direct attack on the Blessed Virgin Mary’s unique role in salvation.

The document has sparked an extraordinary backlash from bishops, theologians, priests, and ordinary faithful worldwide—even prompting petitions from Pope Leo’s former diocese begging him to reconsider. Why? Because to diminish Mary is to weaken the Church’s spiritual defenses in a time of profound crisis.

