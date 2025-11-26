Pope Leo’s NEW POSITIONS Examined: Filioque, Marriage, and Respecting All Religions

Pope in new comments speaking again of RESPECTING ALL RELIGIONS, and two new documents – one seems to downplay the Filioque and the other on marriage – does it downplay procreation? Also new this week the doubling down of Knoxville TN bishop with infuriating comments against the Traditional Latin Mass.

