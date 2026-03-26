Pope Leo Honors New Female Pro-Abortion ‘Archbishop’ of Canterbury

Sarah Mullally is the first woman to hold the title of Archbishop of Canterbury. She supports abortion. She champions LGBT initiatives. She leads a communion that has broken from Catholic teaching on the priesthood, on marriage, on the sanctity of life. And Pope Leo XIV sent her a congratulatory letter.

John-Henry Westen reports on a Vatican move that has stunned traditional Catholics. The Pope’s letter offers praise, invokes the Virgin Mary as inspiration, and says nothing about the invalidity of Anglican orders. Nothing about the grave evil of abortion. Nothing about the impossibility of a woman receiving Holy Orders. It is ecumenism stripped of truth, unity purchased at the cost of clarity.

Pope John Paul II was clear: the Church cannot approve of women’s ordination. The Catechism is clear: abortion is a moral evil. But the letter to Mullally reads as if these teachings do not exist. This is not pastoral outreach. It is a scandal. And it leaves the faithful wondering: what does the Pope actually believe?

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