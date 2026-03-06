Pope Leo & PRIDE FLAGS in the Vatican: What Really Happened?

Pope Leo XIV welcomed an LGBT pilgrimage into St. Peter’s Basilica, rainbow shirts, holding hands, kissing, flags waving. He also opened the doors to the Society of Saint Pius X, with thousands of traditional faithful processing through the same sacred space. The question is no longer theoretical: what accord has Christ with Belial?

Pope Leo is not pursuing a liberal agenda but a unity agenda, an attempt to bring everyone under one tent, regardless of irreconcilable differences in theology, morals, and doctrine. Supporters call it pastoral. Critics call it incoherent. St. Paul called it impossible.

