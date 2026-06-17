Pope Leo, SSPX, and the battle for Catholic identity

Frank Wright and Father Charles Murr discuss recent remarks from Pope Leo XIV, developments involving the Society of Saint Pius X, and broader questions surrounding tradition, liturgy, and Catholic identity. The conversation also revisits allegations of financial misconduct and governance issues connected to the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe as well as Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò’s latest public appeal. The panel weighs in on contemporary social issues and initiatives they believe are shaping the Church’s public witness and internal life.

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