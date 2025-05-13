Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo XIV: A New Dawn for the Church?

John-Henry Westen and Michael Matt reflect on the historic election of Pope Leo XIV and the signs that may point to renewal. From the offering of the Latin Mass above Pope Francis’s tomb to encouraging reports from Rome, they explore whether this new pontificate could open the door to healing and dialogue with faithful Catholics. While acknowledging the wounds left by the Francis era, especially the suppression of tradition, they urge the faithful not to despair. Instead, they call for prayerful vigilance, trust in God’s timing, and confidence that the Church remains in Christ’s hands.

May 13, 2025

