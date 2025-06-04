Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

Faith & Reason

Faith & Reason

See More

Pope Leo XIV’s bold reaffirmation of Catholic teaching on marriage and family, delivered June 1, the start of Pride Month, signals a striking return to doctrinal clarity and a potential spiritual blooming. Drawing from Humanae Vitae and Familiaris Consortio, Leo’s words echo the legacy of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI. The beauty of recent Vatican liturgies, including the ordination of 11 priests, has only deepened this sense of hope. The panel sees in Pope Leo the beginning of real renewal and urges Catholics to pray, watch, and stand firm in truth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten 

June 4, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
24:59

Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

Recent Videos
40:06

Leaked document EXPOSED: Dissecting Charlotte’s war on reverence!

Recent Videos
32:02

Fr. Chris Alar RESPONDS to Charlotte's Latin Mass BAN

Recent Videos
27:03

Pope Leo XIV’s first BOLD MOVE: What comes next?

Recent Videos
30:11

A new dawn: Pope Leo XIV and a return to clarity | Deal Hudson

Recent Videos
32:33

ENCORE | Faith before politics: Catholics can SAVE the WEST

Recent Videos
37:49

Strickland on Pope Leo XIV: A chance for true renewal

Recent Videos
22:45

After the conclave: Will orthodoxy prevail?

Recent Videos
29:37

Conclave BEGINS: Will they elect a true shepherd?

Recent Videos
33:26

Globalists are TARGETING the Conclave: Infiltration complete?!

Recent Videos
38:37

Conclave 2025: The Church’s fate is on the line with next pope

Recent Videos
42:35

Francis is gone. Who will the conclave choose next?

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...