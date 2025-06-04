Pope Leo XIV CLARIFIES on marriage & family

Pope Leo XIV’s bold reaffirmation of Catholic teaching on marriage and family, delivered June 1, the start of Pride Month, signals a striking return to doctrinal clarity and a potential spiritual blooming. Drawing from Humanae Vitae and Familiaris Consortio, Leo’s words echo the legacy of St. John Paul II and Benedict XVI. The beauty of recent Vatican liturgies, including the ordination of 11 priests, has only deepened this sense of hope. The panel sees in Pope Leo the beginning of real renewal and urges Catholics to pray, watch, and stand firm in truth.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten