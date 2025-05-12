Back   —   Video Topics  |  Pro-life  |  Pro-family  |  Catholic Church  |  Freedom

Pope Leo XIV new hope and the opportunity for healing | Bishop Strickland

A Shepherd's Voice

A Shepherd's Voice

See More

Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the election of Pope Leo XIV what it means for the Church. Drawing a sharp contrast with Pope Leo XIII, this reflection challenges Catholics to reject both naïve optimism and despair. Through scripture, Church history, and powerful imagery of the Mystical Body in its Passion, the episode calls the faithful to deepen their roots in truth, prayer, and tradition. 

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews 

****
PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews
+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/   

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564 

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app 

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews 

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten

May 12, 2025

Most Recent Videos

More Video Content 

Recent Episodes

Show More
Recent Videos
19:19

Pope Leo XIV new hope and the opportunity for healing | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
18:42

Conclave looms: Will TRUTH prevail? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
16:15

Conclave at a CROSSROADS: Babel or Pentecost? | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
12:35

Christ is risen — even in a Church betrayed | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
21:20

How Holy Week changed the world | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:59

Hidden truth of Palm Sunday - A sorrowful celebration | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
31:08

The fight for religious freedom | Bishop Strickland’s warning

Recent Videos
6:01

Bishops must break their silence

Recent Videos
30:22

Shocking proof of God's presence | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
30:23

The moment God DIRECTLY intervenes | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:14

LGBTQ blessings WEAKEN the Church | Bishop Strickland

Recent Videos
29:15

The Eighth Commandment & the crisis of truth | Bishop Strickland

Comments

0 Comments

    Loading...