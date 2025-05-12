Pope Leo XIV new hope and the opportunity for healing | Bishop Strickland

Bishop Joseph Strickland reflects on the election of Pope Leo XIV what it means for the Church. Drawing a sharp contrast with Pope Leo XIII, this reflection challenges Catholics to reject both naïve optimism and despair. Through scripture, Church history, and powerful imagery of the Mystical Body in its Passion, the episode calls the faithful to deepen their roots in truth, prayer, and tradition.

U.S. residents! Create a will with LifeSiteNews: https://www.mylegacywill.com/lifesitenews

****

PROTECT Your Wealth with gold, silver, and precious metals: https://stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

+++

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/

****

Download the all-new LSNTV App now, available on iPhone and Android!

LSNTV Apple Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/lsntv/id6469105564

LSNTV Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lifesitenews.app

+++

Connect with John-Henry Westen and all of LifeSiteNews on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten